Julie video from Band of Ruhks

Rebel Records has released another music video in support of Authentic, their recent album for Band of Ruhks.

The Ruhks have made quite a name for themselves, reuniting former bandmates Ronnie Bowman, Don Rigsby, and Kenny Smith to record and tour once again. Authentic, and their debut, self-titled project from 2015, have placed a number of songs on the charts, many of them written by Bowman, one of the most prolific and successful songwriters in bluegrass since the 1990s.

This latest video is for Julie, from Ronnie, Billy Droze, and Don Rigsby. It finds Bowman in perhaps his most comfortable role, singing a mournful song of lost love and regret.

Julie, and Authentic, are available wherever you stream or download music online, and on CD directly from Rebel. Radio programmers who don’t already have it can find the album at AirPlay Direct.