Julian Family Fiddle Camp merges with California Bluegrass Association

The California Bluegrass Association has announced that the popular Julian Family Fiddle Camp, a five day workshop in Julian, CA, is now part of the CBA.

Despite the name, the Camp offers instruction in old-time and bluegrass style fiddle, flat-pick and rhythm guitar, bluegrass mandolin, bluegrass and old-time banjo, upright bass, band dynamics, and harmony vocals.

Founded in 2011 by Avery Ellisman, JFFC will continue under his management at the Whispering Winds Camp & Conference Center, located about 90 minutes from San Diego.

Instructors for the 2023 JFFC, to be held May 3-7, will be announced in January. The faculty is chosen from among the top players and teachers in the west coast bluegrass and old time music scene.

Registration will open in January for the 2023 Julian Family Fiddle Camp. Familiar policies for the event are expected to remain undisturbed.