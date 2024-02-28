Jubilee from Becky Buller, featuring Aoife O’Donovan

Becky Buller’s latest single, the final one before the release of her new Dark Shadow Recording album, Jubilee, expected in May of this year, is something of a departure for the fiddling singer/songwriter. Though she has shared biographical songs in the past, this one goes deep, touching on her lifelong struggle with acute depression and anxiety.

Jubilee, the title track, is one that initially appeared to be a victim of the pandemic shutdowns in 2020, which is when Buller and fellow singer/songwriter Aoife O’Donovan composed the song. Once everything was stopped in the entertainment world, it lay fallow for some time, until the FreshGrass Foundation commissioned Becky to write something to perform at their 2023 festival in Arkansas. From that germ in 2020 burst forth a song cycle with this same name, consisting of reflections of her depressive history.

But it’s a lovely piece of music about the writers’ desire to have a reset, on which O’Donovan sings harmony, with further support from the Becky Buller Band. Ned Luberecki is on banjo, Jacob Groopman on guitar, Wes Lee on mandolin, and Daniel Hardin on bass. Buller handles the fiddle and lead vocals.

Give it a listen…

Jubilee, the single, is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.