Joy To The World video from Chosen Road

As their first project for Daywind Music Group’s revived Thoroughbred Records, bluegrass gospel stalwarts Chosen Road have released an album of holiday music, Appalachian Christmas.

Produced by band members Jonathan Buckner, Zachary Alvis, and Tyler Robertson, the project includes 13 new tracks of familiar hymns and carols, a few contemporary worship anthems, and a couple from the bluegrass catalog. Guests on the record are drawn from top artists in gospel and christian music, like Guy Penrod, Point of Grace, and Jimmy Fortune.

Guitarist Jonathan Bucker says that all the guys enjoyed putting their spin on these classic songs.

“It was so much fun to interpret these Christmas songs through the lens of bluegrass and Appalachian styles of music, and all the collaborations on the album represent very special moments with some of our musical heroes. We hope listeners will feel the same joy, peace and Hope that we know.

There’s turmoil in the world all around us, and music is a universal language that speaks to everyone. Appalachian Christmas gives us an avenue to remind people of the Hope and joy found in the love of Jesus Christ—the greatest gift that’s ever been given.”

You can hear an example in this live video of their arrangement of Joy To The World, with an assist from Authentic Unlimited’s Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

Chosen Road is currently on a Christmas tour performing the music from the album live. See all their dates online.

The full Appalachian Christmas album is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be ordered directly from the artists.

Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass music we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.