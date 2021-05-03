Josh Williams leaving Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Skip to content
Rhonda Vincent announced last night that Josh Williams, surely among the most admired singers and guitarists in bluegrass music, is leaving her band, The Rage.
The news was shared on her Facebook page in the wee hours of this morning.
“We’re gonna miss Josh Williams!
He’s been a member of Rhonda Vincent & The Rage collectively for 12 years. The first time 2004 – 2007, then rejoining 2013 – 2021.
He’s one of the most talented musicians I’ve ever known, and an incredible asset to our Rage family.
Josh was part of our 2017 Grammy winning project,
All The Rage (featured singing Freeborn Man), and he’s doing most of the guitar work and many of the harmonies on our new project, , targeted for release on 5/28/2021. Music Is What I See
We’re going to miss Josh Williams, and wish him the best that life has to offer as he starts a new chapter in his life with his 3 children, Weldon, Whitley, and Wyatt.
Love you Josh!! May God guide you in everything you do, Rhonda Vincent”
We have reached out to both Josh and Rhonda for any additional details they can share. It’s still fairly early in the day for the music world, and we will update with whatever we can learn about Josh’s future plans as Monday moves along.
