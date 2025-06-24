Josh Swift leaving The Isaacs

Resonator guitarist Josh Swift has announced his departure from The Isaacs, with whom he has been touring this past five years.

He says that he will be focusing his energies on his online reso-guitar lessons site, Resoflix, and the recording studio he manages.

Resoflix offers a wealth of instruction for reso players, starting at the very beginning, and working all the way through to pro tips for playing in the studio or with a band. The site has a total of 48 lesson videos on a variety of skills and topics, offered on a subscription basis. A beginning picker might start with the first videos, while a more experienced one might pick up somewhere further along. But all the videos are available for as long as you maintain your subscription.

The Resolflix subscriptions are $30/month, with substantial discounts for multi-month purchases.

But Josh still hopes to get back on the road at some point.

“As for future touring, I’m waiting for the right thing to open up. I always want to tour to some degree, but I’m not in a huge hurry. I trust the right thing will happen with time.”

Swift explained his plans in this statement he shared recently on Facebook.

“It has been a pleasure to travel with The Isaacs for the last 5+ years. When it comes to kindness and integrity, you absolutely will not find finer folks. I tell people all the time that when I joined the band, I got an additional momma with Ms. Lily, a sister with Sonya, and two brothers with Ben and Becky. Yes…you read that correctly. 🙂

Sometimes in a band, restructuring is necessary. They have been traveling with just the family to help maintain the business while having an unusually scarce schedule. That is a decision that, honestly, I have fully supported. When you find true friends in this life, you want to see them succeed—in any way that it takes to do so.

I have told them since day one that they absolutely do NOT need me. I’m nothing more than some sprinkles on the cupcake. They have always disagreed, but I will stand on that hill until I die. They’re phenomenal just as they are. That said, I still desire to tour on a more consistent basis.

After much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to step away as a full-time band member and focus more on things that would be best for my personal career. This was absolutely the toughest professional decision I’ve had to make to date, but my family and I feel like it’s the right one for this time.

I’m grateful that Resoflix is growing, and that I’m booked until Jesus comes back in my studio. God never ceases to amaze me how He continues to bless our little family. Knowing that gives me peace in knowing that whatever He has in store for me will show up in due time.

I do want to take this opportunity to squash a rumor. I am 100% healthy! I’ve had some folks reaching out, not seeing me at shows, thinking I was not well. That is absolutely not the case. I’m literally the healthiest I’ve been in my life, at this point. Yes, I did have a surgery in January, but I’m ABSOLUTELY FINE, so NO WORRIES!

Lastly, to The Isaacs, thank you for 5+ wonderful years. I love you all with all of my heart, and I’m only a phone call away if you need anything. Your biggest achievements are yet to come, and you will always be family to me and mine.”

Josh can be reached through his Facebook page, or through Resolflix.