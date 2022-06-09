Josh Rilko photos from The Listening Room in Grand Rapids

Josh Rilko and his bluegrass mates carved time from their other ongoing projects for a brief five stop tour that concluded with a June 6 show at Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI. Little jokes, steady eye contact, relaxed body language, and easy rotations around the center mic for appreciated solos combined to make it seem that the boys really enjoyed the opportunity to play together.

Some of the most interesting performances of the night were bluegrass arrangements of songs off the “rock and roll” side of his 2021 double EP Lost Soul/Rock and Roll, such as Lost Soul.