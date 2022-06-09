Josh Rilko photos from The Listening Room in Grand Rapids

Posted on by Bryan Bolea

Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI – photo © Bryan Bolea

Josh Rilko and his bluegrass mates carved time from their other ongoing projects for a brief five stop tour that concluded with a June 6 show at Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI. Little jokes, steady eye contact, relaxed body language, and easy rotations around the center mic for appreciated solos combined to make it seem that the boys really enjoyed the opportunity to play together.

Some of the most interesting performances of the night were bluegrass arrangements of songs off the “rock and roll” side of  his 2021 double EP Lost Soul/Rock and Roll, such as Lost Soul.

  Geoff Saunders with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22)
  • Geoff Saunders with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  Oliver Craven with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22)
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Geoff Sanders with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  George Guthrie sings one with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22)
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Oliver Craven with Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea
  • Josh Rilko and band at The Listening Room in Grand Rapids, MI (6/6/22) - photo © Bryan Bolea

