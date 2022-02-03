Josh Miller is back with County Wishing Well

Josh Miller was a familiar presence on the bluegrass scene a decade or so back. He played banjo for NewFound Road from 2009 until they stopped touring regularly a few years later. Before then he had worked with Carrie Hassler & Hard Rain and The Lovell Sisters. His distinctive banjo playing, his unique singing voice, and his clever songwriting were noticed throughout the business.

After Tim Shelton shut down NewFound Road in the mid-2010s, Miller went to work in the software industry, though he continued to share songs with other touring acts.

But the recording and performing bug is hard to shake, and Josh has been working on some new music. A debut single is just released, County Wishing Well, which he tells us literally came to while he was sleeping.

“I have always heard about people writing songs in their dreams, but it had never happened to me. Then one night, I dreamed I was traveling to a show in a fifteen-passenger van. I laid down on the first row to get some rest. Kameron Keller, from Lonesome River Band, and Eli Johnston, from Authentic Unlimited, were in the van as well.

It was like the song was embedded in my mind. It was as if I were recalling Little Cabin Home on the Hill from memory. I sat up and started singing in three-part harmony with Kameron and Eli.

When I woke up, I ran to write it down as fast as I could, but there was no need. It played over and over in my head until I finally sat down and recorded it.

I sincerely hope listeners enjoy the tune that my subconscious wrote without me. For your consideration, the County Wishing Well.”

It’s a mid-tempo grasser that looks back at a time when things were better, told in the form of a father’s remembrances to his son about life before the horrors of the 20th century fell upon the people of the northern hemisphere.

Check it out…

County Wishing Well is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.