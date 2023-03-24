Jordan video from Darin & Brooke, with Ricky Skaggs and Mo Pitney

Darin & Brooke Aldridge have released a music video for their latest single with Billy Blue Records, the gospel classic, Jordan.

The song has been recorded a number of times in bluegrass, including by The Stanley Brothers, but many folks think of the definitive version as being the one on Emmylou Harris’ Roses In The Snow album in 1980, a landmark album for her, which features backing vocals by Ricky Skaggs and Tony Rice, with a bass part sung by Johnny Cash.

It has often been listed as traditional, as it was on Roses In The Snow, but Gary Reid’s liner notes for the compilation CD, The Stanley Brothers: The Early Years 1958-1961, say that it was actually “written in 1954 by Fred Rich, a gospel songwriter from northern Georgia who conceived the chorus of the song at the Co-op where he worked in Blairsville, Georgia.”

Now the Aldridges are putting forth a new cut that may eclipse Emmylou’s, with support from Skaggs on mandolin and vocal, Mo Pitney on bass vocal, and Mark Fain on bass.

Speaking jointly of the new single, they say…

“Jordan is one of those songs that you’re gonna be singing along with the first time you hear it. This version is sure to get stuck in your head, and you might even find yourself trying out all the different vocal parts, especially Ricky’s high harmony and Mo’s incredible resounding bass vocal!

This song is a classic, and we couldn’’t have been more honored to have Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney, and Mark Fain join forces with us. From the first note, it felt like we had been singing together for years. It all came together so easily. Ricky made some wonderful suggestions that we loved and incorporated into the song. We hope you love it as much as we loved creating it.”

Have a listen for yourself…

Jordan by Darin & Brooke Aldridge is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It will also be included on their next Billy Blue album, expected late this year.

Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.