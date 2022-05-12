Jonathan Buckner’s Appalachian Revival debuts on Willie 94.5

Skip to content
It’s always great news when we learn of another radio program playing bluegrass music over the air. One such debuted last week,
Jonathan Buckner’s , playing a mix of secular and Gospel bluegrass on Willie 94.5 in Bluefield, WV. The show airs at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evenings, and can also be heard online. Appalachian Revival
Buckner is the leader of popular bluegrass Gospel touring act
Chosen Road. He started the band in college, and they now spend roughly 150 days a year performing all over the US at churches, festivals, and concerts. Jonathan is a native West Virginian, where he lives to this day, and a firm believer in the message of the Gospel, as well as the power of the musical forms which derive from Appalachian culture.
But
Appalachian Revival is not meant primarily as Christian broadcasting. He will include a mix of the latest releases in bluegrass weekly, along with a few classics of the genre, in each program.
Buckner tells us that the new show will soon be offered on a number of stations affiliated with WAMN in West Virginia, and elsewhere in the southeast. Bluegrass lovers can listen over the air within the region, or live online from the
Willie 94.5 web site. It is also posted online after broadcast at the , and delivered to popular streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music. Appalachian Revival site
The radio program will be all music, but Jonathan is also launching a podcast with the same name, where he will converse with artists and personalities in the bluegrass field, and talk about Appalachian life, music, and culture with the people who live it. Those episodes will be available from Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.
With 150 show dates each year, we wondered where Buckner would find time for a radio program and podcast, but he tells us that he is taking recording gear with him on the road to take advantage of opportunities to interview his fellow artists when they see each other out on tour.
You can visit the
show’s home on the web to hear the very first episode, and to stay in the loop as future programs and podcasts are released.
