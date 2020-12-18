Join Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan for a Christmas special online

Back in the 1950s and ’60s, a type of Christmas special was very popular on television, featuring popular singers as hosts. They would appear in homey scenes with their families, singing traditional carols, and drinking hot chocolate or egg nog. Guests would include other current hitmakers, and several of these – like Bing Crosby’s and Andy Williams’ – endured annually for years.

Of course in that time, such programs were typically filmed some months in advance, when the holidays were far from anyone’s mind But they generally made it all work and drew large audiences when most communities had no more than 4 channels of television entertainment on offer.

Today’s digital world allows for a Christmas show to be streamed worldwide, live during the season, when the sentiments of all involved are in tune with the music performed.

This weekend Chris Thile and his sometimes Goat Rodeo partner, Aoife O’Donovan, will present a concert of holiday music, assisted by their families, from a safe location online. The show, billed as Wassail – an Evening with Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan, is scheduled for Sunday, December 20 at 6:00 p.m. (EST)

Promised is a show full of carols and general merriment, with tickets available via Mandolin Box Office. Admission is offered for $25, and ticket holders will receive a link to watch the livestream from any internet-connected device, including smart TVs. Though not specifically stated for this show, these streams typically remain viewable for up to 48 hours to allow those outside the US for whom a 6:00 p.m. (EST)showtime is inconvenient to enjoy the program.

Full ticket details can be found online.