Johnny Pennington passes

Johnny Pennington, 74, of China Grove, NC, passed away on December 27, 2024, after a long battle with cancer. He was the son of the late musician, luthier, and songwriter, Ralph Pennington. His sister is former North Carolina Bluegrass Association president, Vivian Pennington Hopkins. She shared some memories of their childhood, growing up in western North Carolina when her older brother started learning to pick at age 10. Learning from his dad and growing up surrounded by music, he also picked up a great deal on his own.

“I didn’t pay much attention when he was learning to play the guitar when we were kids, but I think he probably drove all of us crazy when he was trying to learn to play the banjo. I was so proud of him.

My fondest memories are of him and other family members getting together during any holidays and pickin’ music. Those were the good times that I miss. I wanted so badly to include him on my album (a tribute to our dad), but his health was declining. I valued his opinion on the song arrangements as we recorded them. He knew our dad’s music better than anyone, and I was so glad that he liked and approved of how it was progressing.”

Pennington and his brother, Larry, first performed in their dad’s band, the Carolina Gentlemen. Johnny picked banjo, Larry played guitar, and Ralph was on fiddle and mandolin. In the early ’70s, Johnny toured the east coast playing banjo with Nelson Young & the Sandy Valley Boys, including performances at Disney World as part of the Country Bear Jamboree. The band also recorded an album with Dwight Moody. For years Johnny played locally in North Carolina bands, including playing banjo with Moving on Bluegrass, and guitar with Bob Shue & the Carolina Mountain Boys.

Howard Honeycutt, his former band mate and guitarist in Moving on Bluegrass, reflected…

“Johnny played for five years with us, 1973-78. Johnny, JW Blackwelder, and I were all about the same age, we were all born in 1950. We always got along and had a good time. He was a good musician, could sing any part, and his timing was impeccable. Johnny would kick off a song, have us go out and play in another room, and then come back. We would always still be together.

He was innovative. He wanted to play grass, but in a different way. We played Memphis Mandolin and Great Balls of Fire. The Seldom Scene had released Paradise in ¾ time. He had the idea and we did it in 4/4 time.”

Johnny also followed in his dad’s footsteps by building and repairing musical instruments.

No formal service will be held, but the family requests contributions be made in Pennington’s memory to the American Cancer Society, or a wildlife charity, due to his commitment to cancer awareness and his love of nature.