Scotty and Charles Fields have been playing bluegrass all their lives. Their father, Wayne Fields, played with Southern Blend, The Boys from Indiana, and J.D. Crowe, and the boys have been carrying on that tradition for some time.

Both have earned their legit bluegrass street cred, Scotty playing with Bobby Osborne and currently with the Dean Osborne Band, and Charles with Dale Ann Bradley. Close followers of bluegrass music may recall the song Scotty wrote, Stronger Everyday, which Richard Bennett recorded. It made several appearances on our Bluegrass Today Weekly AirPlay chart.

Now the brothers have released a single, their cover of John Wilkes Booth, written by Mary Chapin Carpenter and recorded by Tony Rice on his Native American album in 1998. In fact, Rice had commissioned the song from Carpenter, given his personal interest in the story of Lincoln’s assassination.

Scotty sings lead and plays guitar, with Charles handling mandolin, banjo, and bass. Bobby Masters, Scotty’s father-in-law who plays with Wilderness Trail, was tapped to sing the tenor vocal.

They turn in a fine version of the song, a sample of which is just below.

Have a listen.

John Wilkes Booth from Scotty & Charles Fields is available now from popular download and streaming services online.