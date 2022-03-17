John Reischman album nominated for Juno Award

Celebrated mandolinist John Reischman has received a Juno Award nomination for his current album, New Time & Old Acoustic, in the Traditional Roots Album of the Year category. The Junos are the Canadian Music Awards, devoted to honoring recordings made by Canadian artists. John is currently living just outside of Vancouver, BC.

Reischman has a long and noteworthy history in bluegrass and old time music. Living in northern California in the 1980s, he performed with The Good Ol’ Persons, a groundbreaking Bay Area band that also included Kathy Kallick and Sally Van Meter. He then joined the Tony Rice Unit and toured with them for several years, appearing on their Backwaters and Still Inside albums. By the ’90s, John had moved to British Columbia, where he formed his current group, John Reischman & The Jaybirds, made up of top pickers from both the northwestern US and Canada.

New Time & Old Acoustic, released in 2021 on Corvus Records, is an all instrumental effort that mixes classic fiddle tunes and John’s original compositions, played by Reischman with some of the top pickers in the genre. Molly Tuttle and Chris Eldridge are featured on guitar, with Alex Hargreaves on fiddle, Nick Hornbuckle on banjo, and Todd Phillips on bass. Also appearing are old time music favorites Pharis & Jason Romero, and fellow Juno nominees, The Fretless, along with members of the Jaybirds.

Also nominated for the Traditional Roots Album of the Year category in 2022 are:

Alan Doyle – Back To The Harbour

Maria Dunn – Joyful Banner Blazing

Over The Moon – Chinook Waltz

The Fugitives – Trench Songs

The Juno Award winners will be announced in a ceremony on May 15 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto. Tickets are available to attend the festivities in person now. The show will also be broadcast live on the Juno Awards web site.

Congratulations and best of luck to John, and all the nominees!