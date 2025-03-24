John Meador talks future plans

John Meador, surely among the fastest rising stars in bluegrass, is making some career changes.

Here is what he has to say about that, first regarding his time spent with Authentic Unlimited since their formation in 2022.

“The guys in AU are my closest friends in the world, and the years we have spent building this business have been some of the best times of my life. I’m so honored by all of the accomplishments we have had together. However, after much prayer and consideration, I have decided to step away from the band for a change in career. Though this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, I know I am doing the right thing by going where I’m led. I want to express how very thankful I am to the friends and fans who have supported me on this journey.

I’m excited to see my buddy, Colton Baker, step into the band! He is one of my most favorite singers ever and he’s a great guy to boot. The blend is going to be incredible and I have a feeling he is going to fit in perfectly. I can’t wait to hear the magic they create together. Welcome to the show, Colton!

So here’s to the greatest band to ever step on a stage, and all of the exciting things that lay in store for their bright future! I will always be your biggest fan and nothing will ever change the brotherhood that we have. I can’t say goodbye, so I’ll just say, see you later.”

Then to Meador’s plans for the future.

“There have been so many opportunities that have came about in the last little while. I’m excited to be going on the road with Vince Gill this year! He is one of my biggest heroes and influencers on the music that I write. It’s such an honor to be on the same stage as this legend.

While doing this, and collaborating/filling in with other acts in Nashville, I will be putting together the pieces for a solo career in music. Can’t wait to see what’s in store for my future! It’s going to be a ride worth taking.

Once again, I want to thank everyone who has supported and believed in me. This wouldn’t be possible without you. Please continue to keep up with what I’m doing. I’ve got some big surprises that await!”

Good luck, John. We’ll certainly be watching!