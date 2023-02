John Meador signs with Billy Blue Publishing

Ed Leonard, John Meador, and Joe Dan Cornett with Billy Blue Publishing

John Meador, tenor vocalist and guitarist, and one of several talented songwriters with Authentic Unlimited, has been announced as the newest signee with Billy Blue Publishing. The company is part of Daywind Music Group, and associated with Billy Blue Records in Nashville.

Meador, who will write exclusively for Billy Blue under this contract, says that he has found a perfect business team.

“I’m honored to be partnering with Billy Blue Publishing, and very excited to grow my songwriting catalog with them. The work Joe Dan (Cornett) has done as creative director is fantastic. I couldn’t ask for a better company to be working with.”

John joins a roster of top bluegrass songwriters with Billy Blue that includes Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Darrell Webb.

Cornett says that they are delighted to offer Meador’s new music to producers and recording artists in the bluegrass, country, and gospel music genres.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome John to our Billy Blue Publishing family. His passion for bluegrass music and songwriting is fervent, and he will prove to be a huge asset to BBP as we continue to serve each and every artist in this genre through the songs our songwriters create. Welcome John! We could not be more excited!”

Congratulations to John Meador and Billy Blue Publishing!