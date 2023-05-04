John Meador receives custom CB Guitar as a gift

Authentic Unlimited’s John Meador received a very nice and unexpected present, a custom built guitar, and the giver wishes to remain anonymous.

“I was very blessed this week to receive this custom CB (Chris Bozung) Guitar as a gift from one of my best friends. He will remain nameless by request, but I am very humbled and grateful.”

Matthew 6: 3-4 (NKJV) states, “But when you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your charitable deed may be in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will Himself reward you openly.” Meador referenced this scripture when he stressed that no name be given as the donor didn’t want to receive any recognition.

Meador shared, “Actually, I didn’t know that the guitar was being made for me, but my good buddy just asked me one day, ‘Hey, are you busy Tuesday? We need to go pick up your guitar.’ Apparently, he had been having it made for a long time and just didn’t tell me about it. He kept it as a surprise.”

The pair traveled to Fairview, TN (outside of Nashville) to pick up the guitar from its luthier, Chris Bozung.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled with this instrument. It’s beautiful craftsmanship,” the rising star exclaimed. “I am amazed by the evenness of this instrument! It has it all: tone, sustain, playability, etc. It’s so grassy. I love the way it sounds.”

“It is modeled after a 1936 Martin D-18. It’s built very similar to that except the headstock. He has his own signature headstock. The back and sides are mahogany with an Adirondack spruce top, and ebony fingerboard and pins with the bone saddle and nut. It’s perfect. It’s got the tortoise style binding. It’s a beautiful instrument, inside and out.

He’s only going to make so many of this particular 1936 D-18 style guitar, and is going to sell seven more. He is making ten, but three are already sold. Anybody that wants one, better jump on it like a cricket. They’ll go fast. If anyone wants a beautiful, killer guitar, contact Chris Bozung.”

Luthier Bozung has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, involving his peritoneum and a lower lung. Because of its location, involving the major arteries and veins of his pancreas, it is inoperable. He is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments and continues to work a full schedule, saying the work helps him keep his mind off his troubles. His strong faith in the Lord is carrying him and his family through these trying times.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help fund Chris’ medical expenses.