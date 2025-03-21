John Meador joining Vince Gill’s band

John Meador – photo © Laci Mack

Now the truth can be shared! John Meador announced his departure from Authentic Unlimited earlier this week, a group where he had been a founding member, in order to accept an offer to perform as part of Vince Gill’s touring group.

A fast-rising star, Meador’s high, clear tenor voice has been a hallmark of the band’s sound since they launched in the summer of 2021. Prior to that time, he worked with a family band, Kentucky Just Us, where he likewise distinguished himself.

John says that, while he is eager to go to work for Vince, he will miss his bandmates, all of whom have become dear friends.

“I am beyond grateful for my time with my closet friends, Authentic Unlimited – Gerry Cole, Eli Johnston, Stephen Burwell, and Jesse Brock – and the incredible journey we’ve had together. I am proud of the many accomplishments we have had together.

After much prayer and consideration, I have made this tough decision. Playing with Vince Gill’s band is an unbelievable honor, and I’m thrilled to share the stage with such an iconic artist. At the same time, I’m eager to explore my own musical identity in the coming year.”

We’ll have a longer discussion with John about this move and what he sees in front of him next week.

Many congratulations to John Meador, and to Vince Gill!