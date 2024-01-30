John Holder Departs Balsam Range

John Holder at a Balsam Range show – photo © Mike Duncan

After 10 years, John Holder is stepping down as full time sound man for Balsam Range.

“After much deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to turn in my notice to Balsam Range. They’re all dear friends and it was a very difficult decision, but at this point in my life I felt it was time to pull back from touring. Flying and traveling has become much more difficult in the last couple of years.

I am looking forward to semi-retirement. I hope to be a fill-in engineer occasionally as I have many bluegrass groups I consider friends that might need a soundman once in a while.”

Balsam Range’s banjoist, Marc Pruett, stated, “John Holder is the consummate sound pro. I sure appreciated working with him for the decade he was with BR. John took care of our sound needs, and I will ever be grateful for his contribution to our show. I wish John well, and I’m thankful for his friendship.”

Tim Surrett, Balsam Range’s bassist/dobroist, added, “It’s been great having John with us for over 10 years. He is great at what he does, and he’s been a great friend to travel with. We’ve had a lot of fun over the years, and he will always be one of us.”

Holder will continue to operate Blue Ridge Sound at bluegrass festivals.