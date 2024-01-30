John Holder Departs Balsam Range

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

John Holder at a Balsam Range show – photo © Mike Duncan

After 10 years, John Holder is stepping down as full time sound man for Balsam Range. 

“After much deliberation and prayer, I made a decision to turn in my notice to Balsam Range. They’re all dear friends and it was a very difficult decision, but at this point in my life I felt it was time to pull back from touring. Flying and traveling has become much more difficult in the last couple of years.

I am looking forward to semi-retirement. I hope to be a fill-in engineer occasionally as I have many bluegrass groups I consider friends that might need a soundman once in a while.”

Balsam Range’s banjoist, Marc Pruett, stated, “John Holder is the consummate sound pro. I sure appreciated working with him for the decade he was with BR. John took care of our sound needs, and I will ever be grateful for his contribution to our show. I wish John well, and I’m thankful for his friendship.”

Tim Surrett, Balsam Range’s bassist/dobroist, added, “It’s been great having John with us for over 10 years. He is great at what he does, and he’s been a great friend to travel with. We’ve had a lot of fun over the years, and he will always be one of us.”

Holder will continue to operate Blue Ridge Sound at bluegrass festivals.

John Holder with Balsam Range
Joh Holder at the board

Share this:

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today