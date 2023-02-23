John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project on tour in March

Two of the artists who participated in the landmark recording, The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, have collaborated with another respected player to take the music from the Project on tour next month.

The album was produced by John’s daughter, Katie Hartford Hogue, along with Matt Combs, to honor the great man’s musical legacy. Tunes were selected from Hartford’s voluminous collection of fiddle tunes, saved in his dozens of handwritten journals.

Now fiddler Megan Lynch Chowning and mandolinist Tristan Scroggins, both of whom appeared on the album, will be touring with banjoist Adam Hurt to share the tunes live on stage. Billed as The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project: The Tour, this trio of string musicians have booked a number of shows in Virginia and North Carolina in March.

They will also be offering workshops at selected locations, talking about the importance of Hartford’s music, and teaching tunes from the album to attendees.

Here’s video of Adam, Tristan, and Megan performing Tennessee Politics.

All the tour dates are listed online, including additional dates in May and November of this year when they take the show to Colorado and California.