John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project in June

We recently got word that that Volume #1 of the John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project, produced by accomplished Nashville-based fiddler Matt Combs and John’s daughter Katie Harford, will be available June 26. The project is the followup to the book John Hartford’s Mammoth Collections of Fiddle Tunes and is available to preorder from the John Hartford website.

The album was recorded in part at the legendary Cowboy Arms Hotel and Recording Spa in Nashville, home of the late Jack Clement, where Hartford recorded his 1984 album, Gum Tree Canoe.

Matt and Katie have enlisted a stellar lineup to pay tribute to John’s previously unreleased fiddle tunes and songs from the book including Matt Combs, Brittany Haas, Tim O’Brien, Megan Lynch Chowning, Kate Lee O’Connor, Forrest O’Connor, Sierra Hull, Mike Compton, Tristan Scroggins, Ronnie McCoury, Dominick Leslie, Jan Fabricius, Alison Brown, Shad Cobb, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, Chris Sharp, Jordan Tice, Mark Howard, Rachel Combs, Paul Kowert, Dennis Crouch, Mike Bub, and Kristin Andreassen.

The Hartford family saw the project as a new way of showing John’s musical genius and enchanting personality, and Matt spent months sifting through John’s journals to find the most compelling material. Matt put it this way:

“We knew we had to bring these tunes to life and record them so that others can learn and play them. John felt a great sense of accomplishment when his tunes were accepted into the fiddle tune vernacular, and his greatest hope as a composer was that they would get mixed in with all the old tunes that he loved so much. This record is our attempt to do just that.”

It’s no secret that Katie and the Hartford family have invested a lot of time and effort in continuing John’s significant musical legacy. As executive producer, Katie Harford Hogue observed:

”What I love the most about this record is that each artist’s DNA comes through, and Dad is the unifying spirit that brings it all together. He pulled inspiration from every moment, every sound, every sight he encountered, and his journals were a place to explore all of his ideas.”

Details of the following CD track origins can found in the book.

Tennessee Politics

Calhoun County

Old Beveled Mirror

Running Board Waltz

Little Country Town

Don Brown And The Boys

John Rice

On Guitars, The Ends Of New Fingers Get Sore

Long White Road

The Old Man’s Drunk

Heartache What To Do

How Can We Love

Just Enough Room To Turn Around

Every Hour On The Hour

The Half-Price Hornpipe

Over At The Side Of The Road

Evening Farewell

Here’s a gem to tide you over until the official release.

