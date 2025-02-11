John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Sam Bush and Rodney Dillard at John Hartford Days – photo © Chad Gesser

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY celebrated their initial John Hartford Days earlier this month, with a number of artists performing in honor of the great man who left us with so much music when he died in 2001.

On hand over the two days (January 31-February1) were the Sam Bush Band, Jamie Hartford, Rodney Dillard, Mike Compton, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, Showman & Coole of the Lonesome Ace Stringband, and Oh Me Oh My featuring Simontacchi, Long, Bub, and Cobb.

Members of the public could enjoy concerts each evening, attend jam sessions during the day, and visit the Museum with all its exhibits about the history of our music.

Hall of Fame Executive Director Adam Engelhardt tells us that all went well.

“The John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was a resounding success, celebrating the legacy of one of bluegrass music’s most innovative artists and Hall of Famers. The energy, talent, and enthusiasm from both performers and attendees truly embodied John Hartford’s adventurous spirit. We’re proud to honor his influence and grateful to everyone who made this event so special. We’re already discussing making this an annual tradition!”

Thanks to Erin Rouse at the Museum for sharing these images, taken by Chad Gesser.