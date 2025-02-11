John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame

Posted on by John Lawless

Sam Bush and Rodney Dillard at John Hartford Days – photo © Chad Gesser

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY celebrated their initial John Hartford Days earlier this month, with a number of artists performing in honor of the great man who left us with so much music when he died in 2001.

On hand over the two days (January 31-February1) were the Sam Bush Band, Jamie Hartford, Rodney Dillard, Mike Compton, Alison Brown, Jim Lauderdale, Showman & Coole of the Lonesome Ace Stringband, and Oh Me Oh My featuring Simontacchi, Long, Bub, and Cobb.

Members of the public could enjoy concerts each evening, attend jam sessions during the day, and visit the Museum with all its exhibits about the history of our music.

Hall of Fame Executive Director Adam Engelhardt tells us that all went well.

“The John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was a resounding success, celebrating the legacy of one of bluegrass music’s most innovative artists and Hall of Famers. The energy, talent, and enthusiasm from both performers and attendees truly embodied John Hartford’s adventurous spirit. We’re proud to honor his influence and grateful to everyone who made this event so special. We’re already discussing making this an annual tradition!”

Thanks to Erin Rouse at the Museum for sharing these images, taken by Chad Gesser.

Alison Brown and Wes Corbett at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Mike Compton with Showman & Coole at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Daytime jam during John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Rodney Dillard, Sam Bush, Mike Compton, and Katie Hogue John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Oh Me Oh My (Simontacchi, Long, Bub, and Cobb) at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Stephen Mougin, Sam Bush, and Rodney Dillard at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Craig Havighurst interviews Sam Bush during John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Sam Bush and Jim Lauderdale at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
The Sam Bush Band at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Sam Bush and Jamie Hartford at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Daytime jam during John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Stephen Mougin and Sam Bush at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Showman & Coole at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Sam Bush and Mike Compton at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
All hands finale at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser
Final bow at John Hartford Days at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (1/31-2/1/25) - photo © Chad Gesser

