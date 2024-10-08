John Gooding to The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys – photo © Laci Mack

With the recent departure of founding guitarist Josh Rinkel, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have announced the addition of John Gooding to the band.

John is a veteran of the bluegrass scene, having worked previously with The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band, Windy Hill, North Country Blue, and The Blue J’s. A native of northern California, he grew up in the music, picking up guitar at the age of seven, inspired to play along with his older brothers. Attending festivals with his family, Gooding developed both a love and a facility for playing bluegrass before he was old enough to pursue it professionally.

After seven years and four albums with Crying Uncle, a fast rising young west coast group, John moved to east Tennessee last year to take the job with Little Roy & Lizzy, and appeared on their latest album, All for the Love of Sunshine. He has most recently been performing with Firewater Junction, the house band at Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery in Gatlinburg, TN.

C.J. Lewandowski, mandolinist and bandleader with the Boys, speaks quite highly of their newest member.

“The Po Ramblin’ Boys have developed a unique catalog and sound since starting in 2014. With a decade under our belt buckles, we wanted to make sure we found the right fit to keep creating and honoring the music we live and breathe. I wholeheartedly believe we found it in John Gooding.

Do not let his age fool you; he’s an old soul at 22 years old, with an impressive track record already. Standing beside him on stage these past few weeks has even put a little pep in my step. He brings a positive energy to the group and Jasper, Jereme, and myself look forward to working with and showcasing this talented young man.

Welcome to the Po’ Ramblin’ Family, John!”

That sound C.J. references is deeply influenced by the mountain sound of The Stanley Brothers, and the music of the first generation of bluegrass pioneers, kept current by the inclusion of new original material in that style. They have released five albums together, and one with Jim Lauderdale, all critically acclaimed. It’s raw, but it’s just right.

Gooding says that he is delighted to take this step in his career.

“I am very excited for the future with these guys. I’ve admired this band for a long time, and couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with them. I’m very thankful for the opportunity and look forward to all the music to come!”

Here’s a recent video of John with the band singing a 1958 Bill Monroe classic, In Despair, shot by Laci Mack at the World Chicken Fest in London, KY.

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys maintain a steady touring schedule year round. Keep an eye on their web site to find a chance to see them near you.