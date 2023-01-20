John Cowan limited touring in February

Skip to content
John Cowan, who earned his bluegrass stripes as the lead vocalist with New Grass Revival, has announced a short run of shows this year during his off time with The Doobie Brothers.
During February he will be out with John Cowan’s Newgrass All-Stars, a super group well worthy of the name. Jim Hurst will be on guitar Johnny Staats on mandolin, Shad Cobb on fiddle, and Scott Vestal on banjo.
Booked at this time are the following
2/03 Ludlows Garage – Cincinnati, OH
2/17 Franklin Park Arts Center – Purcellville, VA
2/18 Floyd Country Store – Floyd, VA (SOLD OUT)
2/19 Floyd Country Store – Floyd, VA
2/25 Pure Life House of Music – LaGrange, GA
3/04 Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center – Lexington, KY
John is also in residency with Andrea Zonn this month as The HercuLeons at 3rd and Lindsey in Nashville on Tuesdays, with different guests each week. Remaining shows include performances with Rodney Foster & Bill Lloyd on the 24th, and Darrell Scott on the 31st.
Then in May he will do a string of shows in Prague with Seth Taylor on guitar, Ashby Frank on mandolin, and Matt Menefee on banjo. Those dates are May 14-16.
Cowan has just recently signed with
New Frontier Touring in Nashville, who will represent him for these special concerts while the Doobies are off the road.
If you want to get your New Grass groove on, check out these dates and others that may be added. More details and tickets
are available on John’s web site.
