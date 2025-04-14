John Cowan & Andrea Zonn – The HercuLeons

Although he’s known as one of the architects of modern bluegrass (due in considerable part to being a member of the aptly-dubbed New Grass Revival), John Cowan has never been afraid to push his parameters when it comes to exploring new musical terrain. His membership in the Doobie Brothers not only provides a good paycheck, but also a means of sharing his talents with the mainstream masses.

That said, his latest venture, some five years in the making, might take some by surprise, and, in fact, rightfully so. The project, titled The HercuLeons, was originally conceived in 2021 with singer/songwriter Andrea Zonn (whose career has included work alongside James Taylor, Vince Gill, and Lyle Lovett) and includes an all-star roster of noted musicians, many of which are well known beyond bluegrass realms. Produced by singer/songwriter Wendy Waldman, and released on True Lonesome Records, the album features Waldman (guitar dulcimer, keys, harmony vocals, and programming), fellow Doobies Michael McDonald (vocals and clavinet) and John McFee (electric and pedal steel guitars), Scott Babcock and Greg Morrow (drums), Jonnell Mosser and Jody Nardine (harmonies), Abraham Parker (electric and acoustic guitars, ebow 6 string bass, keys), Bill Payne, Gary Prinn and Matt Rollings (piano), Marc Quinones (percussion), Marc Russo (horns), Darrell Scott (guitars, mandolin and harmony vocals), Mietek Szcesniak (vocals), and Reese Wynans (Hammond B3).

Coming on the heels of Cowan’s memoir, Hold On To A Dream, released last May, The HercuLeons could be considered a new chapter of sorts. Consequently, many long-time listeners will likely be surprised by the more mainstream approach. That’s not to say there’s not plenty to enjoy. Both Cowan and Zonn are masters of melody, and that’s borne out here in the quiet ballads Face Of Appalachia, Barbed Wire Boys, Still I Sing, and Take Me To the Alley, with the tender arrangements of each adding a quiet caress. The slow, soulful When I Stop Loving You makes for another assured stand-out and a further example of Cowan’s vibrant vocals put to good use.

Indeed, there’s an unfettered energy that’s prevalent throughout. Resurrection Road and Long Way From Home maintain a sturdy beat, while Straight Up and Trying To Survive are funky and fully fueled. Those tracks in particular will likely take most bluegrass listeners by surprise, but it’s also worth noting that all the album entries are covers, with Lowell George, Kenny Edwards, Doyle Bramhall, Gregory Porter, Susan Werner, Larry Campbell, and, naturally, Waldman herself among the classic contributors. Cowan and Zonn are responsible for a single composition apiece, and when the two harmonize on the easy-going Rolling Down the Hill, they mesh with an easy, breezy and decidedly accessible sound.

Ultimately, The HercuLeons may take some getting used to for anyone expecting to hear anything within a bluegrass hue. However if judged on melody and musicianship alone, it’s a herculean effort that affirms the truth of the title.