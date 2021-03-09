Joey Lemons named Sheriff of Stokes County, NC

Those of us in the bluegrass world know Joey Lemons as mandolinist and vocalist with Terry Baucom & The Dukes of Drive. If you’ve chanced to meet him at festival and conventions, you’ll also know as a jovial, and fun loving guy, quick with a laugh and some good humor.

Joey has recently attained a very high honor in his day job with the Stokes Country, NC Sheriff’s Department. After ten years with the department, starting as a patrol deputy, Lemons has been named as Sheriff, serving out the remainder of the term of Sheriff Mike Marshall, who announced his retirement in mid-February owing to ongoing health concerns. Prior to receiving this appointment, Joey had worked in the Sheriff’s Department as a detective, undercover narcotics detective, Lieutenant of Investigations, and member of the Special Response Team, culminating in the position of Chief Deputy prior to being named Sheriff.

Stokes County lies in north central North Carolina, just above Winston-Salem, along the border with Virginia.

Since he will be completing the term of Sheriff Marshall, Lemons will have to run for reelection to this post, which ends in December 2022.

We offer our sincerest congratulations to Joey for reaching this pinnacle, but he tells us that it comes with a price.

“With the demanding schedule that comes with the office of sheriff, it has become necessary for me to totally focus on my law enforcement career. For Dukes of Drive confirmed performances this year, Troy Boone will be on vocals and mandolin. I know that he will do great job.

I have nothing but fond memories of my time with Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive. Terry, Cindy, Will, and Joe are all top shelf people. We made some great music, had fun travelling, and Im so glad to have been able to do it. I cant wait to see what’s next for Bauc and the band, because I know great things lie ahead.”

Here is video of Lemons’ swearing in ceremony on March 1.

We feel certain that all of our readers will share in our congratulations to Sheriff Joey Lemons, and wish him well in his new job.