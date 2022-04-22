Joey Cox to Linda Lay & Springfield Exit

Joey Cox has been announced as the new banjo player with Mountain Fever recording artists Linda Lay & Springfield Exit. It is a prestigious position for this northern Virginia-based group, a spot previously held by such top pickers as Tom Adams and Sammy Shelor.

But then Joey has quite a resume of his own. As a young man he worked with both Alan Bibey & Blue Ridge and Kenny & Amanda Smith, before moving into a long stint with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. He also performed in the short lived Jeff Parker & Co until Parker joined up with Joe Mullins.

Springfield Exit has been a project of Linda and her husband, David Lay, for quite some time, along with David McLaughlin on mandolin. Long recognized as one of the best kept secrets in bluegrass, Linda’s reputation as a strong vocalist is of many years standing, going back to her days with Appalachian Trail. She plays bass in the band, with David on guitar, joined these days by Darren Beachley on reso-guitar, and now Joey on banjo. Marshall Wilborn supports them on bass when his duties with Chris Jones allow.

Along with the news of Cox joining the group comes word that Beachley has taken over management of Springfield Exit, with Linda’s time in short supply. Anyone interested in bringing them in for a show is invited to contact Darren by email.

Here’s a listen to a track from Linda’s recent album with Mountain Fever.

More information about Linda Lay & Springfield Exit can be found online.