Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at J.T.’s Bluegrass

We found another of Florida’s bluegrass gems this past Friday night, J.T.’s Bluegrass in Titusville.

J.T. Shealy has promoted shows in various venues in Titusville since 2007. They are now at the Shepard’s Hall.

The upcoming schedule presents the Amanda Cook Band on February 18, and Appalachian Road Show on March 20. Friday was his 118th show, featuring Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, their first show of 2022.

The Radio Ramblers are one of the most highly awarded and in-demand bands on the bluegrass music circuit.

Friday night’s show included some old favorites, along with a lot of music from the band’s latest releases. Industrial Strength Bluegrass is a project that Joe produced for Smithsonian Folkways. The project is music written or recorded by musicians who started or had their careers in southwest Ohio. The Radio Ramblers also have an all Gospel release, Somewhere Beyond the Blue, that mixes old standards with some new music.

Joe, his family, and the band host the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival March 24-26 in Wilmington, Ohio.

CandidPix will spend the coming weekend at the YeeHaw Music Festival in Okeechobee, Florida.

Support your local music venues.