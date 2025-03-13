Joe Hott to True Lonesome Records, with a new single

Longtime readers may recall seeing articles about a young West Virginia singer named Joe Hott. Just 22 years old when we first met him in 2018, he was on fire with the sound of traditional bluegrass, and striking out as a solo artist to test the waters for a career in the music.

A few years ago he was signed with Rural Rhythm and 615 Hideaway Records, but we hadn’t heard much from Joe since.

Now we learn that he is back, living in Nashville, and working with True Lonesome Records who have a debut single on offer, which shows a more mature artist in the studio, with a fresh, contemporary sound. Hott has been working in Scott Vestal’s Digital Underground studio with label head and producer Eddie Sanders, and is very pleased with what they are turning out.

“Signing with True Lonesome Records has been an amazing deal, and a big change which I hope will elevate the success I’ve seen in my career, and from my previous releases. Working with Eddie and Scott has been such a great experience and I look forward to producing many more projects with them. We have worked hard to produce this record that shows a lot of different sides to my artistry, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone!”

Joe latest release is Trouble I Feel, one he wrote with Sanders, a lonesome heartbreak song with a bluesy feel. It was recorded with Austin Brown on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Jonah Horton on mandolin, Tim Crouch on fiddle, and Evan Windsor on bass. Mike Rogers adds the duet harmony.

Check it out in this graphic art video from True Lonesome Records.

Trouble I Feel is available now from popular download and streaming sites online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.