Joe Dean leaving Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Banjo player Joe Dean has announced that he is leaving Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver after 8 years on the road with the band.

Joe tells us that he has been touring professionally since he was 18 years old, and as he approaches his 30th birthday in July, he just figures it’s time for a break. Growing up outside of St Louis, MO, he was introduced to the music as a pre-teen, and was playing banjo, guitar, and mandolin like a pro before he was old enough to drive.

His first regular gig was with Bull Harmon & Bull’s Eye while still in school, and one with Barry Scott and the Second Wind. But everything changed in 2006 when he got wind that the newly-formed Dailey & Vincent band was looking for a banjo picker. Initially started with Joey Cox on banjo, Joe got the gig when Cox pulled out and was soon recutting banjo for the band’s dynamic debut album which hit the bluegrass world like a Mack truck in 2008.

Dean stayed with Jamie and Darrin for four years, and then in a weird sort of band swap he went over to Doyle’s group, and Dailey & Vincent hired Quicksilver banjo player Jessie Baker. Since 2012 he has been right there with Doyle through thick and thin, recording six albums as a member of Quicksilver.

Joe says that as a young boy, he took a cassette player to bed with him so he could listen to Doyle’s music, and couldn’t have imagined that he would wind up playing beside him.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought I would get to play with one of my musical heroes. From the first time I heard Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver at 11 years old I knew that I wanted to play banjo, and play that style of bluegrass music. Getting to stand next to Doyle for the last 8 years on stage has been a blast, and I really will miss it. I can’t thank Doyle enough for believing in me and giving me a shot to play in his band.

I also have to say thank you to all the fans that have supported me over the years. I will truly miss visiting with everyone at shows and festivals. To me that was the most rewarding part of my job.”

But we aren’t hearing the last from this talented musician, photographer, and videographer.

“I’m not leaving music for good as I have plans of releasing music in the future. I will also be shooting videos and creating social media content for bands as well.”

Keep your eyes open for new music from Joe Dean.