Joe Dan Cornett to Director of Publishing for Billy Blue

Billy Blue Music has announced the promotion of Joe Dan Cornett to Director of Publishing for the company. He had previously served as head of Billy Blue Publishing.

For the past two years he has been involved with the Daywind Music Group, the parent company of Billy Blue, working as catalog manager and creative director during that time. Since 2016, Cornett has seen more than 600 of his songs recorded in a variety of genres, like bluegrass, southern gospel, country, Americana, trop rock, Christian contemporary, Christian rock, and worship music.

On accepting this new position, Joe Dan shared his thanks to the folks at Daywind who have expressed their confidence in him through this new job.

“I am so grateful for Dottie Leonard Miller, Ed Leonard, and Rick Shelton for entrusting me with this new role as Director of Publishing. It’s an honor to serve all our amazing songwriters, and I look forward to what the future holds for Billy Blue Music Publishing.”

Vice President of Daywind Music Publishing, Rick Shelton, says that the company has no doubts about Cornett’s ability.

“Joe Dan has passion and a heart to help songwriters reach their greatest potential success. His character and work ethic have made him an invaluable and much-appreciated member of our team. We are excited to see him guide the Billy Blue Crew into the future.”

Joe Dan will be in charge of riding herd on a talented group of Billy Blue writers, including Alan Bibey, Barry Abernathy, Ben Marshall, Bill Whyte, Bob Minner, Caroline Owens, Carson Peters, Dave Adkins, David Morris, Darrell Webb, Donna Ulisse, Eric Marshall, Jason Barie, Jerry Cole, Jim VanCleve, John Meador, Kristy Cox, Laura Leigh Jones, Mike Richards, and Rick Lang.

Congratulations and best of luck, Joe Dan Cornett!