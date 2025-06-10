Jody King to Southern Legacy for the summer

The ongoing 2025 tour of Alison Krauss & Union Station has caused another minor disruption in the bluegrass force, with Jody King announced as the fill-in banjoist with Southern Legacy for the duration.

Southern Legacy is a bluegrass supergroup which includes Ron Block on banjo, alongside Josh Williams on guitar, Don Rigsby on mandolin, Steve Thomas on fiddle, and Mike Anglin on bass. Block, of course, has been the AKUS banjo player for more than three decades, and as he is unavailable through September, the Legacy is bringing Jody on board.

King is a noted southwest Virginia banjo picker who has been playing for years with Larry Cordle & Lonesome Standard Time and Johnny & Jeanette Williams. An innovative and very distinctive stylist, Jody can groove it drive style, or tear one off with the best of them.

Also a skilled guitarist, he will have no trouble taking on the songs where Ron has doubled Josh on the flat top.

Southern Legacy fans will enjoy his addition to the band while it lasts.

