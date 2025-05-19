JJ joins the McIntosh family

Adam McIntosh, of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, shared some lovely photos of their youngest son, JJ, who has just been formally adopted as a member of the family. He first came to them two and a half years ago as a foster child, something Adam and Jessica McIntosh have been doing since their two biological daughters entered their teens, and the adoption is now final.

Adam tells us that this bright and cheerful young fella had a difficult entry into this world.

“JJ (Jameson) came to us at 13 days old. He was born addicted and had to go through withdraws before he could leave the hospital. He was under five pounds when he came home and didn’t even have a name. Someone called him JJ one day, and it stuck.

All of our children have some sort of family-honoring name. Jameson is a way to honor a man named Jim Tays, my dad’s best friend and bandmate for decades in the ’80s and ’90s. When I was learning to play, he was my greatest supporter, making sure I had strings, capos, picks, and a strap for my guitar. Jim became family to us, as did his family.

Even though he has been a part of our family for two and a half years, we are so thankful to welcome him officially into our family and give him the name Jameson Adam McIntosh.”

Adam and Jessica’s two biological daughters are Jonna (21) and Libby (16). They also have an adopted daughter, Harper, who is five years old, and was adopted by the McIntoshes three years ago. He says that they also have another foster child, a boy, living with the family.

Any parent reading this knows the sort of difficulties involved in building a family this way, but the McIntosh family has enough love to go around, and these children are surely the better for it.

For Adam, it’s more that he and his family are the beneficiaries.

“We have a passion for these little ones that never asked to be in such a hard place. We’re honored to give them a safe space, and maybe even a ‘forever home.'”

Many congratulations to the whole McIntosh clan, and hats off to Adam and Jessica for giving a home to children in need.

Plus a big Bluegrass Today welcome to JJ!