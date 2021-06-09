Jimmy Martin’s Tennessee home demolished

Skip to content
Jimmy Martin’s home in Hermitage, TN, where he lived for 40 years until the end of his life, was recently demolished. Many of his friends in Nashville will recall visiting him here, as will those who traveled to Hermitage to interview or meet Martin there.
In the ’80s and ’90s, he parked his prized 1985 Lincoln Town Car out front, with its WIDOW MAKER license plate, and a stop sign in the driveway with text reading, “Beware of dog. Bad dog – will bite tail.”
Following Jimmy’s death in 2005, the property passed out of the Martin family, so details have been a bit difficult to obtain, but it seems that a large tree fell onto the house during a storm and caused substantial damage. Fortunately, the family living there at the time were away from home, so there were no injuries, but the damage was severe enough that the best option was to tear the building down completely.
We thought that the many people who spent time with Martin there would appreciate seeing these photos of the property in its current state, taken by our friend Tim White, host of
The Tim White Bluegrass Show, broadcast on nearly 30 radio affiliates and networks, and , the live bluegrass and Americana television program seen on dozens of PBS affiliates. Song of the Mountains
