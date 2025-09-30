Jimmy Haynes to the Larry Stephenson Band

The Larry Stephenson Band has announced the addition of guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Jimmy Haynes to the group.

The band is led by mandolinist and lead singer Larry Stephenson, who was recently inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame as a member of The Bluegrass Cardinals. He has been working as a professional bluegrass artist since his youth, and leading his own group for more than 35 years.

Haynes is likewise a lifelong grasser, growing up in a bluegrass family, and playing with his parents and brother in a touring family band. His fiddling brother, Adam, currently on the road with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, is himself a former member of Larry’s band.

Jimmy’s road experience also extends to time with the great James King, The Farm Hands, No Joke Jimmy’s, and The Reno Gang.

Larry offers a warm welcome to his new bandmate.

“I’m looking forward to traveling the road extensively with Jimmy as he makes a great addition to my band. He’s already been out on a few dates with myself, Derek Vaden on banjo, and Matt Wright on bass. We hope our music fans will come check him out and let us know what you think in person at a show. We’re all over the place these next months, and it’s a great time to run Jimmy through all the LSB paces.”

For his part, Jimmy says that he’s right where he has wanted to be.

“The Larry Stephenson Band has always been my top choice of bands to be in! Here we are, better than I could have ever imagined!”

Larry and the guys have a very busy fall schedule, heading to Texas this weekend, along with shows all over the eastern and central US. You can see all those details online.