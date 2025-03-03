Jim Hurst is Southbound

For his latest single with Pinecastle Records, bluegrass flatpicker and balladeer Jim Hurst has reached into the Doc Watson catalog for his own version of Southbound.

Doc all but created the flatpicking scene that exists today, and his songs have inspired countless people to pick up the guitar. His influence permeates the entire world of acoustic guitar, even as we mark his 102nd birthday today.

Jim says that this one really hits home for him, quite literally speaking.

“This song, written by Doc and Merle Watson, is one of my favorites. As a road musician, as well as all the other travels I’ve done, this song represents the perspective of the ‘traveler.’ Sometimes while I’m doing exactly what I love – performing and teaching music – I really miss home even more and want to get back to my family. This is a perfect song to include on my Travels & Time CD.”

That CD is expected later this year on Pinecastle.

On Southbound, Jim is supported by Kyle Triplett on banjo, Matt Wingate on mandolin, Christian Ward on fiddle, and Michael Gaisbacher on bass. Jim demonstrates his finger style guitar chops on this one as well.

See if you don’t hear some Doc & Merle in this Hurst cut.

Southbound from Jim Hurst is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.