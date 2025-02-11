Jim Fraley’s Celebration of Life

Jimmy “Jim” Fraley, North Carolina banjoist and former member of Deeper Shade of Blue who passed away on January 30 at the age of 68, was laid to rest on Saturday. The service, held at Lee Park Church in Monroe, NC, served as a wonderful tribute to a man who truly valued his faith, his family, his friends, and his music above all else.

A true representation of who he was, the order of service included lots of family and music. His oldest grandson, Joshua Horne, opened with prayer, comments, and scripture.

“He had a good sense of humor. Some of our last conversations revolved around his speaking his ABCs in reverse. He could do it very well and very fast. He somehow won $100 on a radio show. He made sure to tell me that he got taxed $3 on that so he only got $97. He was not happy about that.”

Next came one of Jim’s favorite songs to play, Little Bessie. His 15-year-old grandson, Cameron Edenfield, played alongside current and past members of Deeper Shade of Blue which included Jim’s son, Jason, on mandolin and baritone vocal. Picking his pawpaw’s banjo, Cameron mirrored his grandfather’s break and fill-in licks. One could close their eyes and visualize Jim Fraley doing what he loved.

Prior to performing, Jason said, “Cameron, my nephew, has studied dad’s solo on this song and has learned it, note for note. He’s doing a good job on one that Dad loved.”

Jim’s pastor, Jack Hildreth of Emanuel Baptist, then spoke.

“He made a difference in this old world, and he left some folks behind that’s going to make a difference as they go forward. To have a grandson play a five-string like that is a blessing. They love the Lord and use their talents for Jesus. What Jim had he didn’t just share it with his children, he taught it to his children.”

The pastor also shared a personal experience.

“He’s been my friend for 45 years. I stood by his bedside at Cabarrus Hospital and he said, ‘I know Jesus and He knows me.'”

The emotions Hildreth relayed were palpable.

“I’ve lost a friend here on this earth, but gained a reason to make it home.”

Chelsea Edenfield, Jim’s 13-year-old granddaughter, then sang a couple of gospel songs, Hallelujah Square and I Mean To Go Through, with Deeper Shade of Blue accompanying. Her uncle Jason switched from mandolin to guitar, and was joined by current Deeper Shade of Blue members Troy Pope on guitar, Scott Burgess on upright bass, and newly-retired Frank Poindexter on reso-guitar.

Next, Jim’s son, Josh Fraley, pastor of Euto Baptist, shared the message from I Corinthians 15.

“Life is not about living to die. Life is about dying to live. Death did not destroy my father. Death has lost its power. Jesus Christ the son of God, defeated death on our behalf,” he proudly proclaimed.

Troy, Scott, and Jason concluded with an a cappella version of Blue Highway’s Some Day.

Lee Park Senior Pastor, Chris Justice, restated before his closing prayer two things Jim left saying to his three children:

“Tell everyone I’m saved and take care of your mama.”

The funeral procession was led by a Mayberry Squad Car replica, driven by Jeff Branch, promoter of Big Lick Bluegrass Festival and Malpass Brothers’ Denton Festival MC. Jim was a lover of the Andy Griffith Show.

Musicians served as pall bearers. Tanner Norris, one of Jim’s former banjo students and now owner of one of his instructor’s banjos, began the committal with a banjo solo of What a Friend. After closing comments by Pastor Hildreth, the trio of Troy, Scott, and Jason (who accompanied on guitar) followed with Deeper Shade of Blue’s classic version of How Great Thou Art.

Many pickers were in attendance to pay their last respects to their fallen friend. Jim’s family’s labors were reflected in a ceremony that truly mirrored his passions.

Following the service, his wife of 46 years, Joan, shared, “We are so grateful for all the support from the bluegrass community.”

R.I.P., Jimmy “Jim” Fraley.