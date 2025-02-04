Jim Fraley passes

Jim Fraley – photo (on right) © John Atwater

Jimmy “Jim” Fraley, 68, North Carolina banjoist and former member of Deeper Shade of Blue, passed away on January 30 following a period of declining health.

Fraley, who did everything left-handed except play the banjo, began picking as a teenager.

He shared in a 2020 interview, “Watching Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs on Saturday evenings on TV was what really sparked my interest. I started playing around 1970 and actually started left-handed, but when I tried that, the fifth string was on the bottom of the neck so I just learned right-handed. At that time, I did not know they made left-handed banjos!”

To become more involved within the bluegrass community, the budding musician began attending local events and making connections with other pickers.

“I started going to fiddlers’ conventions and friends’ houses. (I jammed with) one man in particular, Jerry Edmondson, who at that time played (banjo) with the group, the Bluegrass Tarheels.”

Fraley soon graduated to playing in several local bands.

“The first band I was a part of was a band called the Bluegrass Travelers. Then I performed with the Boyd Brothers and the Lincoln County Partners.”

Fraley was well known and respected throughout the bluegrass community. In 1977, he won first banjo in the NC State Championship Competition. In 1991, he received the first annual Snuffy Jenkins Memorial Award.

In 2019, he was one of several five-string pickers recognized at Lorraine Jordan’s North Carolina Banjofest. Steve Wilson of Wilson Banjo Company presented each of the festival’s banjoists with an award. Wilson went on to be Fraley’s replacement when Jim retired after two decades with Deeper Shade of Blue. Fraley was also presented with an award at the 2023 Granite Quarry Fiddlers’ Convention by former North Carolina Bluegrass Association president, Vivian Pennington Hopkins.

Hopkins said, “From the time I met Jimmy Fraley over 40 years ago, I was impressed with his banjo playing. He had his own style, developed by the influence of the banjo masters. Throughout his career, he has been quick to offer advice and help young aspiring musicians reach their goals in music. He has always given a masterful and professional performance in every band he’s fronted or played in.”

Sammy Shelor, banjoist with the Lonesome River Band, reflected, “Jim Fraley is one of a long line of the great banjo players to come out of western North Carolina. As tasteful and melody driven as you will ever hear, he always knew what to play and when! He was a dear friend and hero of mine for many years.”

Steve Dilling of Sideline, agreed. “Jimmy was a dear friend and was actually a mentor to me when I was a teenager learning to play. A mutual friend took me to his house when I was about 14 years old to meet him and pick with him. He was so kind and helpful. We became lifelong friends.”

Fraley performed with many bands over the years, but spent the latter part of his career in Deeper Shade of Blue. Brian Hinson, former bassist with the band who reformed the group, recalled, “October 1999 was the first rehearsal (with Jimmy).”

Guitarist Troy Pope shared, “Jimmy was one of a kind. He always had a story to tell…one of, if not the best banjo player there is and baritone singer. PRISTINE… a little inside joke. Lucky to have spent almost 20 years on the road with him. Gonna miss him…love you man!! Rest easy in that new body.”

Newly retired DSOB dobroist, Frank Poindexter chimed in. “I’ll always be grateful for the friendship and the music we made together, and the memories will never fade. Jim’s banjo playing was flawless with plenty of drive. He leaves behind a kind and generous legacy. So go rest high, brother, and I’ll look forward to our heavenly jam in God’s angel band.”

In addition to performing on stage, Fraley gave banjo lessons to aspiring pickers including his own grandchildren.

His daughter, Jennifer Fraley Edenfield, explained. “My dad saw the interest that my son had in the banjo, and encouraged it often, teaching him, and supporting his love for bluegrass. I find joy knowing that part of my dad’s legacy will live on through Cameron’s ambition to play.”

“He also encouraged my girls in their singing by complementing their family harmony, and picking out many songs for them to learn.”

His son, Josh Fraley, said, “It goes without saying that my dad was the greatest banjo player many of us know, but he also taught me most of what I know about turning wrenches and fixing your own broken stuff. Dad made sure we were in church every week, no excuses, and for that I am eternally grateful. I love you, Dad.”

For 46 years, Jim shared a loving marriage with his wife, Joan, building a life centered on faith, family, and music.

Joan recalled, “The first time I saw Jimmy he was playing a festival that my daddy put on, and he was literally just standing out in the field by himself picking his banjo.”

“The next time I saw him, he was playing with the Bluegrass Travelers at the Sandhill Opry [her father’s music venue]. We didn’t talk there, but we both kept eyeing each other. He said he could see me in the concession stand. Then I saw him at a festival in Cheraw, SC. We kind of got together that night and have been together ever since. When I went back to work the next Monday, I told the people I worked with that I would be married within six months.”

“Well, it ended up being about a year. Before we got married, he told me that he would always be picking his banjo somewhere, and that I was welcome to go with him or stay home if I’d rather. We got married on December 29, 1978, in a small Baptist church with just family in Clover, SC. The first thing packed in our car on our honeymoon was his banjo!”

Their union created three children and 12 grandchildren. For many years, Jim and Jason (an outstanding mandolinist and multi-instrumentalist) stood side by side on the stage in Deeper Shade of Blue.

Jason shared, “It’s very evident that I got interested in music because of dad. He is without saying one of my musical heroes. I recognized at an early age that he had a drive in that right hand that couldn’t be replaced. Those same hands chastised, but loved and taught me my first chords. I will never forget riding up and down the roads in truck, van, or bus as a kid, and later sharing 20 plus years standing on stages all over this country with him. ‘Yes, Dad, you are the best.’ He would know what I mean.”

A dedicated member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for 45 years, Jim served as a deacon and proclaimed God’s truth until his final breath.

Visitation will be held at Lee Park Church in Monroe, NC on Friday, February 7, 6:00-8:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at Lee Park Church on Saturday, February 8, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Euto Baptist Church Missions

6019 Hwy 205

Marshville, NC 28103

Fraley’s son, Josh, serves as the church’s pastor.

R.I.P., Jim Fraley.