Jim and Marianne Robeson benefit concert this weekend in MD

Folk and bluegrass music royalty will be turning out this Sunday, February 11, for a benefit concert in support of beloved DC-area recording engineer Jim Robeson and his wife Marianne, who are struggling with medical costs associated with her complicated health condition.

The show will be held at Saint Mark Presbytarian Church in Rockville, MD, with performances from The Seldom Scene, Tom Paxton, Bonnie Rideout, Big Howdy, Debi Smith, and Tom Teasley, hosted and organized by Dede Wyland and Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer.

Jim Robeson has been a go-to bluegrass studio engineer for many years in the capitol region. He recorded all but two of the classic Johnson Mountain Boys albums, two recent Seldom Scene projects, plus ones for Lynn Morris, Dede Wyland, and Cathy & Marcy. His knowledge and experience capturing acoustic artists also led him to engineer work from Sweet Honey in the Rock, Tom Paxton, and many others.

Marianne Robeson had spent several months hospitalized for what is only described as a very complex medical problem, as well as additional time in rehab. As with many difficult cases, costs escalate quickly, and are often not covered by insurance, Medicare in her situation. Plus Jim has cancelled his studio work during this time be her primary caregiver, so the family could really use the help of the wider community.

Dudley Connell of The Seldom Scene made this brief video to invite everyone within driving distance to come out Sunday afternoon in support of Jim and Marianne.

Advance $30 tickets can be purchased online (click the YOUR PRICE button), and the ticketing service allows for additional donations to be included in your purchase.

Cathy, Marcy, and Dede have also set up a GoFundMe campaign hoping to raise $75,000 for the Robesons. They have received donations close to $30,000 at this point.

They ask everyone who has enjoyed any of the great bluegrass and folk albums Jim has engineered to consider making a contribution of any size to assist them in their time of need.