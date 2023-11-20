Jesus is the Reason for the Season from Rick Lang and Jared Easter

As he does each year, noted bluegrass songwriter Rick Lang has released a Christmas single, one he wrote with Jared Easter, that shares the eternal meaning of Christmas time.

Jesus is the Reason for the Season, sung by Morgan Easter Smith, also receives support from Jared on guitar, mandolin, fiddle, and bass, and reso-guitar from Rob Ickes.

Jared shared a few words about how he set out to write this inspirational number.

“With three young kids at home, it’s easy to get caught up in the holiday rush. I wanted to create a heartfelt, meaningful song to remind us all of the real reason behind the season. I’m really pleased how this song turned out, and grateful for the opportunity to work with Rick, Morgan, and Rob on the new Christmas single.”

Have a listen…

Jesus is the Reason for the Season is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.