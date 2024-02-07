Jesse Smathers sings What’ll I Do With the Baby-O

Jesse Smathers, the irrepressibly talented guitarist and vocalist with Lonesome River Band, is back with a new single, his spirited take on an old time classic, What’ll I Do With the Baby-O, which releases this Friday.

In what is becoming something of a trademark for him, the North Carolina native blurs the distinctions between old time and bluegrass music on this track, with an infectious verve and a clear delight in the music. Living now in Floyd, VA, Jesse works by day at County Sales, and on weekends with LRB, surrounding himself with the music as well as the stunning Blue Ridge Mountain vistas.

Of his new single he says…

“What’ll I Do With the Baby-O is an old Appalachian lullabye, as old as the hills. This traditional tune has had many variations over the years, but I hope folks enjoy this lively spin, sure to not put you to sleep.

It was a joy to record with these wonderful friends and musicians. It was a true collaborative effort, approached with the mindset of not drawing any hard lines on the bluegrass or old time genres, but rather just making honest to goodness string music!”

Those friends include Hunter Berry on fiddle, Corbin Hayslett on banjo, Nick Goad on mandolin, and Joe Hannabach on bass. Smathers holds down the guitar and sings the lead.

This one will stay with you for a while. Have a listen…

What’ll I Do With The Baby-O will be available on February 9 from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can contact Rainwater Poster Co for airplay copies of the track.