Jerry Douglas launches online reso-guitar lessons

Reso-guitar maestro Jerry Douglas has announced his association with Modern Music Masters to offer online lessons for students of the instrument.

Jerry has been heralded as a slide hero since he first arrived on the scene as a young man playing with J.D. Crowe & The New South in 1975. From there he has been part of some of the most legendary groups in bluegrass, including The Whites, Bluegrass Album Band, and Alison Krauss & Union Station. His guitar has graced classic albums in both bluegrass and country music, including milestone recordings from Tony Rice, Ricky Skaggs, and many others. These days he performs with The Earls of Leicester, a Flatt & Scruggs tribute band that quite effectively recreates the sound of the Foggy Mountain Boys for a new generation of bluegrass lovers.

Structured as a complete course with 80 lessons included, The Resophonic Guitar with Jerry Douglas is designed to appeal to beginning students and more experienced players, as well as lovers of the instrument primarily interested in learning more about it, and how it is played. All of the lessons are for lap-style playing on a square neck reso-guitar.

Using a multi-camera video shoot and tablature pdfs, Jerry covers fundamentals of rolls and slide techniques for new players, plus the exercises he uses to stay in shape for mature pickers. He also covers essentials of proper tone production and a big bagful of licks to add to your repertoire.

Rather than offer this course as an ongoing monthly commitment, MMM prices it at a flat rate of $249, which gives you lifetime access to all of the course materials online. They are even offering an introductory 10% discount for those who sign up right away. Tennessee residents will be charged sales tax as well.

Douglas made this introductory video to explain what is included in the course…

…and this one that covers course highlights.

The Resophonic Guitar with Jerry Douglas can be viewed online with any laptop, tablet, or smart phones.

Full details can be found online.