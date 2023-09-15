Jeremy Chapman honored by Goldman Sachs

Jeremy Chapman, mandolinist with The Chapmans and co-owner of The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, MO, has been selected to participate in Goldman Sachs’ 2023 Small Businesses National Cohort. One of 170 entrepreneurs nationwide chosen, Chapman will engage in highly specialized training designed by the banking and investment company to empower small businesses around the country, and help them fuel their growth and success.

Operating in Springfield since 2013, The Acoustic Shoppe is a full service retail music store offering new and used instruments, plus strings and accessories, and both in person and online learning opportunities for all acoustic instruments.

Managed by Jeremy and his two brothers, John and Jason, the business was a natural outgrowth from the Chapmans’ career as full-time touring artists on the bluegrass scene. For roughly two and a half decades they traveled all across the country with their dad, performing and recording snappy, original bluegrass music. Along the way they spent a lot of time giving private lessons on their various instruments, doing set up and maintenance work, and learning about new and used guitars, mandolins, and banjos. So when family commitments made the road life less attractive, the three brothers pooled their expertise and The Acoustic Shoppe was born.

Jeremy will be spending more than 120 hours in the Small Business National Cohort educational program, taking online courses, attending group sessions, and working with a direct mentor, leading up to a four-day in-person closing session and graduation at Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York City next May.

Chapman says that he sees this as a recognition of the work that he and his brothers have put in, and the quality service they have long striven to offer their community.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been selected for the 2023 Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses National Cohort. This program will undoubtedly help us expand our reach, improve our services, and continue supporting our vibrant musical community in Springfield and beyond. We look forward to the growth and opportunities this experience will bring.”

If you’ve met Jeremy or his brothers, you know that they aren’t exactly button down, Wall Street characters – more of the down home, good ol’ boy type guys – so the image of Jeremy at Goldman Sachs might seem initially odd. But both he and his brothers are deadly serious about The Acoustic Shoppe, and helping people interested in bluegrass and acoustic music. There is no doubt that he will be able to share the expertise gained through this program with all the staff at the Shoppe, and help them continue to grow and thrive.

Congratulations to Jeremy Chapman and The Acoustic Shoppe!

You can see all the products and services they offer, including online purchasing, by visiting their web site.