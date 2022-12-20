Jeff Parker & Company to 615 Hideaway Records

615 Hideaway Records has announced the signing of noted bluegrass vocalist Jeff Parker and his band to the label. A new recording is expected early in 2023.

Parker has had quite a ride in the bluegrass world. A Kentucky native, he mastered his trade working at Renfro Valley, and has been a central part of several major touring acts. He began working with Lonesome River Band in 2001 and left after five years to join up with Dale Ann Bradley. In 2007 he served as the original mandolinist and harmony vocalist with Dailey & Vincent, a job he kept for 11 years until he departing in 2018 to launch Jeff Parker & Company.

The following year he formed a partnership with Colin Ray to perform as a duo, which sadly was upended by the pandemic shutdowns in 2020. Later that year he started working with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, and has now returned to leading his own group once again.

Supporting Jeff on mandolin and lead vocals are Jake Vanover on guitar, Taylor Parks on banjo, and Wes Parks on bass. Jake will share lead vocal duties with Jeff.

Possessed of an unusually powerful and emotive voice, Parker has been recognized as well for his unique stage personality and comic persona. Who can forget his brilliant bits with Dailey & Vincent heading out into the audience to croon an old country song?

But through all these gigs with top artists in our business, Jeff has always seen himself eventually leading his own group. It appears that he’s in a good position to do so successfully at this point.

On signing with Sammy Passamano’s label, he says…

“I’m beyond excited to be signed with 615 Hideaway Record label. I say thank you for believing in me to bring quality music and to record the kind of music I love to play. I’m looking forward to getting my music out to the world with 615 Hideaway Record label.”

Parker also shared this brief video with the same message, with a touch of Christmas cheer thrown in.

Passamano says that he has very high hopes for an association with this veteran artist.

“Jeff has been on our radar for quite some time because he’s such a great entertainer, as well as being a top male vocalist and mando picker in bluegrass. I contacted Jeff immediately upon finding out about this new chapter in his already highly successful career. It is so exciting to see how focused he is on Jeff Parker and Company, and we believe so much in his wonderful talent and look forward to a long successful future together.”

Sammy tells us that new music from Jeff Parker & Company should be available soon. They are currently working on this next project at Rickey Wasson’s studio in Kentucky.