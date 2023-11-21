Jeff Parker channels George Jones on The Weather Man

Jeff Parker, one of the most enduring performers and personalities in bluegrass, has a new single this month with 615 Hideaway Records, recorded with his group, Jeff Parker & Company. It’s his take on the George Jones country classic, The Weather Man.

After honing his craft as a young man at Renfro Valley in Kentucky, Parker has made a career working with several of the most influential bands in our business, including Lonesome River Band, a long stint with Dailey & Vincent, and most recently, with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

Now back fronting his own touring outfit, he tells us why he’s chosen this one to bring back from 1974.

“The Weather Man is a great country song recorded by George Jones that we felt would be a strong cross over song to introduce to the world of bluegrass. We were able to raise the tempo and put our own arrangement and style of harmony singing to the song.”

We can only imagine how much fun Parker has with this one on stage!

With Jeff on mandolin and lead vocal, support comes from bandmates Jake Vanover on guitar, and lead vocal on the choruses, Taylor Parks on banjo and harmony vocals, and Wes Parks on bass. Guest fiddle is provided by Jason Blair.

It’s a great track showcasing Parker’s agile and evocative voice.

Have a listen…

The Weather Man from Jeff Parker & Company is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.