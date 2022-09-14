Jeff Huffman to Alan Bibey & Grasstowne

Alan Bibey & Grasstowne have announced Jeff Huffman as the new guitarist with the group, stepping in for Tony Watt who had recently left the band.

Jeff is from Smithfield, NC, and grew up with perhaps the best training any bluegrass artist could hope for. His dad was North Carolina bluegrass legend Roy Huffman, who led his group, The Bluegrass Cut-Ups since the 1950s. Roby passed away in 2013, but Jeff continues the family tradition as both an expert practitioner of traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, but also as a noted luthier and guitar builder.

For many years Jeff played alongside his father with The Bluegrass Cut-Ups. In recent years he has been a member of Constant Change.

Bibey shares well wishes to their departing guitarist, as he welcome Huffman into the fold.

“We really enjoyed getting to play with Tony Watt for four years. Tony is a great player and even more importantly a great guy. We wish him all the best in all his endeavors. Tony is an awesome teacher and organizer as well and has found himself getting busier and busier. While we will miss him we know he will flourish in everything he does.

We are super excited to be adding Jeff Huffman to the band. Jeff’s Dad Robey was a famous bluegrass singer and player so he gets it honest. Jeff himself is a super picker and good singer as well. He also is the guy that makes those Huffman guitar we see everywhere. We all welcome Jeff to the band and look forward to starting a new project very soon.”

Grasstowne’s 2021 album, Hitchhiking To California, has been well represented on our Bluegrass Today Weekly Airplay chart this past two years. Like everyone in bluegrass, we look forward to that they will come up with next.