Jeff Brown named Vice President at Turnberry Records

Jeff Brown, noted bluegrass artist, bandleader, and entrepreneur, has been named Vice President of Records at Turnberry Records & Management. The California company is headed by Keith Barnacastle and is a division of The Bluegrass Standard Magazine.

Brown first became involved with Turnberry when he signed with his band to record for the label following the dissolution of his own record company, Union House Records, following the loss of one of the partners. Since working with Barnacastle and his team, Brown has been struck by their professionalism and effectiveness in promoting artists and their music.

“I felt like he (Barnacastle) has something there that can really be good. He’s made a good, credible label that works for the artist, and helps them grow.”

Not long after signing as an artist, Jeff began hosting The Bluegrass Standard Radio Show, along with fellow bluegrass singer, Leslie Brown (no relation). As he has become more familiar with the Turnberry operation, Keith offered him a position with the company, which Jeff gladly accepted.

Barnacastle sees Brown’s wide experience in the industry – managing festivals, representing artists, as well as running a label – as a major asset to bring aboard.

“We are excited and pleased to have Jeff join our staff, and look forward to working closely with him on new projects, and the expansion of the Turnberry Records label and bookings.”

Going forward, Jeff will function as an A&R agent, looking to lure both independent artists and those with other labels to Turnberry, noting their ability to bring management, booking, and a record company to bear in a single shop.

“My vision is to introduce new artists, and also, hopefully, some of the legends in the business who may want to come on with us and be a part of the family.”

They will be looking at artists in any of the roots genres, including both modern and traditional bluegrass, country, and Americana.

And be on the lookout for the next project from Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome, Language of the Heart, in the next few months.