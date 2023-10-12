Jeff Autry signs with Turnberry Records

Jeff Autry – photo © Dorothy St Claire Photography

Veteran bluegrass guitarist Jeff Autry has signed with Turnberry Records to release his next solo project, Acoustic Swing, a grass-infused collection of bebop and swing standards.

A native of just near Athens, Georgia, Autry was a prominent guitar man for many years in bluegrass, working alongside John Cowan for more than a decade, with a stint with The Bluegrass Cardinals, and a partnership with Edgar Loudermilk. All that had to be set aside when he suffered a stroke during the summer of 2019, and all of his energy had to be focused on recovery.

But he’s back, and collaborating again with Nashville banjo player Scott Vestal, who also co-produced this record with Autry. Additional players include Shadd Cobb on fiddle, Missy Raines and Todd Phillips on bass, and Jeff’s son, Zack Autry on mandolin. Ed Toth adds drums.

Jeff says that he is excited to be associated with Turnberry, and their extravagant and unconventional owner, Keith Barnacastle.

“Keith is an innovative dude. He’s adventurous, and he’s not afraid to try whatever he wants. It’s not always the prototypical blueprint that he follows.

I like him, he’s a hell of a character.

He is likewise excited to present his take on a somewhat forgotten style of jazz, through the prism of contemporary bluegrass musicians.

“It’s a lost art form. I love everything from the 1960s on back to about 1948. It’s just a potpourri of styles…it’s high speed, high tempo…and a lot of passion. It’s just real.”

We understand that recording for Acoustic Swing has been completed, though no releases date has yet been offered.

This will certainly be something to look forward to.