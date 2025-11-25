Jared Hensley to Volume Five

Volume Five has announced Jared Hensley of Weaverville, NC as their new guitarist, replacing Jacob Burleson who had been in that position for several years.

An experienced pro at a young age, Jared has stints with several touring bluegrass acts under his belt. Growing up in a family of pickers helped, as did studying in the bluegrass program at ETSU. While still in college, he went to work for Alecia Nugent, and then with The Next Best Thing. Hensley spent eight years as a member of the Darrell Webb Band, and played with both NewTown and The Tim Shelton Experience.

He says that he is psyched about joining up with Volume Five.

“I’m super excited for this next chapter. I’ve been a fan of Volume Five for a long time. They’re a great group of guys, and top notch players across the board, and I look forward to what the future has in store.”

That is a sentiment shared by V5 leader, fiddler and vocalist Glen Harrell, who is happy to have Jared starting with them right away.

“I have known Jared for about 15 years or so. He is one of the most dynamic and explosive guitar players I have ever been around. We are looking forward to having him share the stage each night with us.”

Alongside Harrell, Hensley joins Chris Wade on banjo, Nick Keen on mandolin, and Wyatt Harman on bass.

Check the Volume Five web site for when they might be in your area.