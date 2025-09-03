Janice Martin stepping down from Route 3

Janice Martin, banjo picker with popular Missouri bluegrass group Route 3, has announced her decision to step away from the band. She will be focusing her attention on her new booking agency, JMTalent.

A life-long grasser, Janice started playing the banjo at age 12, and toured with her family as The Bluegrass Martins for nearly two decades. Along the way came numerous awards, as well as participation in The Daughters of Bluegrass project. Touring took a back seat in 2018 when Janice gave over her energy to raising her young family, but she returned to take the gig with Route 3 when it was offered a few years back.

She says that leaving isn’t easy.

“As the old saying goes, when one door closes, another one opens, and for the past 25 years of my professional music career that sentiment has always rang true, and always with a positive outcome. From playing music with my family band to my most recent role with Route 3, each opportunity has granted special opportunities for me, both in my personal life and professionally.

My professional career has allowed me to accomplish things I never dreamed possible. From being a 9-time SPBGMA Banjo Player of the Year to fulfilling my dream of playing on the stage of The World-Famous Station Inn, all I can say is, ‘I have been truly Blessed.’

For the past two years, I have been a part of the southwest Missouri bluegrass band, Route 3. The opportunity to bring my love for music to this uniquely talented group of musicians and friends has been a period that will always be near and dear to my heart, however with the ever-increasing demands on myself and my family, I have had to make the choice to step away from my role with the group.

I can’t imagine my life without bluegrass music. It’s not just a part of me; it’s been a staple for my family as well, and although I close this chapter with Route 3, I look forward to the opportunity to share my professional music experience in another role as I explore representing professional Missouri bluegrass artists and bands.”

Speaking jointly, Route 3, wishes Janice well going forward.

“It’s been an honor having Janice in the band the past few years. Her timing, taste, and tone on the banjo is second to none.

We fully respect and support her decision to step down from the band to dedicate more time to her young family. Janice is extremely talented, and we have no doubt she will be successful in whatever opportunities are ahead for her.”

Bassist Doug Clifton tells us that a new banjo player will be announced in due course.